The former Sunderland player reflected on the transfer which ended up costing Sunderland dearly

Former Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has detailed the Josh Maja and Wahbi Khazri transfer situation, which backfired on then-owner Stewart Donald.

Midway through Donald’s first season as Sunderland owner, the club were faced with a huge decision. Top scorer Maja was approaching the last six months of his contract and was unlikely to sign fresh terms. The Black Cats could have kept the in-form striker until the end of the campaign but allowed him to leave instead.

The controversial January move split opinion at the time, with Donald opting to bring in Will Grigg for big money as Maja’s replacement. Grigg’s time at Sunderland was underwhelming, and the Black Cats failed to win promotion to the Championship under Jack Ross after the sale of Maja.

McGeady, who was into his second season playing for Sunderland at the time, has revealed details surrounding Maja’s move to the French club Bordeaux. The ex-Republic of Ireland winger claims Maja’s move to France meant Sunderland avoided their historic payment to Bordeaux for Khazri, who joined the club while it was in the Premier League.

“The ownership for me, well they were good, they were good when I was there,” McGeady told the What The Falk Podcast. “I can't say anything really bad about them. Aside from maybe the biggest problem was Maja, letting Maja go. That was the biggest problem. Allowing Maja to go. And I understand as well, there was money owed, Bordeaux for Wahbi Khazri.

“That was the whole thing, so Maja went to Bordeaux, and that was cancelled; there wasn't any payment made to it. I was just like, please don't sell him. I was like, if we keep him, we'll get promoted. is that not what everybody wants? And then it was like, they ended up selling them, and I was just like, oh god, this is going to be a, this will be difficult, and we need someone else to fill that gap. Fill that gap of however many goals he's scored up to that point.”

What else did Aiden McGeady say about Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven?

“I wasn't too keen on the way Charlie was about the place, if I'm being honest,” McGeady told the What The Falk podcast. “It was almost as if he was the owner, and then I found out he only had a little bit of the club, he'd had five per cent, because he introduced Ellis Short to Stewart Donald

“I remember saying, because there was a few people who had some issues with Charlie, the way that he conducted himself, the way that he had meetings, and you've probably seen the things on Netflix and stuff, the way that he spoke to people I was like, well, you do realise, if he's only got a certain percentage of shares, you can stop him from coming in.

“They were like, oh no, we can't, he's one of the owners, and I was like, well, I've got shares in Apple, but I can't walk into an Apple building and just take a desk and start conducting meetings. It was kind of like that, a big show, if I'm being honest, a big show, in my opinion. To be honest, I can't really say anything bad, because listen, I understand corners had to be cut, and we had to downsize.

“Unfortunately, people had to lose their jobs, that's the thing about relegation, which was the hardest thing, people end up losing their jobs, people are made redundant, so they do have to save money, so I understand that as well. We were very, very close to getting promoted, we should have been promoted, but we kind of blew it with four or five games to go.

“I remember having a discussion with Charlie, I mean, people probably know that I'm quite honest, maybe my delivery is maybe quite blunt, maybe to my detriment as well, but it's also probably one of my strengths. I remember we were training, and again, this was Charlie in a bit of a nutshell, everything was kind of for show, and he was always walking into the first team canteen with a pair of shorts on, that he'd just been to the gym.

“Everything was always kind of, look at me. He turned up to training one day, and the helicopter, so the helicopter landed on the training pitch just at the side of the training pitch, and then he comes out, and he comes in, comes away up to the canteen, and he was standing there, and I went, I went, oh, who's paying for the helicopter? And he was like, oh, it's the club, and I went, right, okay, I was like, people are losing their jobs left, right and centre, and you turn up to train in a helicopter.

“I went, I don't think it looks very good, and he was like, oh, well, Stewart's paid for it anyway, and I went, well, regardless, it's still the club that's paying for it, it's not, Stewart's not paying for it, I mean, the club will still be paying for it, I went, I don't think that's a great look, Charlie, and he was like, oh, right, okay, well, you can do what you want.

“It was kind of like that, almost as if, well, I can do what I want. I thought, yeah, I need to say something, because I'm, everybody was talking about it, and I was like, he's just jumped out a helicopter, and people are getting made redundant, and I was like, it's an absolutely terrible look, and it's actually disrespectful.”