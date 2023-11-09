Ex-Sunderland favourite and England icon answers Chelsea job links amid USA departure
Jill Scott was asked by Gary Neville about her future in coaching after developments with Emma Hayes at Chelsea.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ex-Sunderland player and England icon Jill Scott was asked if she would consider the potentially soon-to-be vacant Chelsea job by Gary Neville recently - and provided an interesting answer.
It is believed that Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will take the USA Women's National Team role after 12 years with the London club.
US Soccer officials are reportedly in London to finalise their move for Hayes, who is in line to become the highest-paid female coach in the world.
Talks are taking place to thrash out the final details of the deal with Hayes having agreed to become head coach of the United States.
Appearing on Sky Sports' Stick to Football podcast with Ian Wright and Roy Keane, former Manchester City and Everton player Scott was asked by Neville if she would consider moving for the job at Chelsea.
"I need to start my coaching journey. I would love eventually to have an assistant role or something like that but, yeah, in terms of management, I wouldn't go straight into it. I wouldn't be ready yet."
On the Chelsea job, Scott added: "There's a couple (of managers who could get the job) - Willie Kirk, who is at Leicester. He has been at Everton. He is a good manager.
"I was also thinking the other day. We had Nick Cushing (at Manchester City), who is New York City men's manager and he is unbelievable."
Scott, a Euro 2022 winner with England, was born in Sunderland before making her debut for the Black Cats in 2004. Stints at Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa followed before her recent retirement.