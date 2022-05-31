Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Manchester United and Everton man was banned from driving in May 2018 after crashing his Mercedes 4x4 into parked cars while three times the limit during his time at Sunderland.

Gibson was signed for the Black Cats by his former Everton boss David Moyes in 2017, but was released a year later in the club’s ill-fated Championship campaign.

Speaking to the Official Manchester United Podcast, Gibson said when asked if he would do anything differently in his career: "Not crash a car drunk. Look, I enjoyed my time at Sunderland but obviously I hold my hands up I made a mistake and it was a big mistake.

Darron Gibson whilst at Salford City

"Believe me I've paid for it in more than one way. I do regret doing it. It is one of my biggest regrets because my career would have went a different path, had I not had the accident. I think I would have ended up playing at a higher level for longer. That would probably be my biggest regret really.

"Massively [changed as a person]. I had to look at myself massively after that. It was a tough time for me and my family so it massively changed me as a person.

"I had to look at myself and sort of think, I can't just think about myself anymore I need to think about my family because of what came after that. Which is fair enough, the abuse after from Sunderland fans and criticism, I deserved it because it was something I shouldn't have done.

"It's one of those things I had to deal with but it did change me massively for the better. Yeah [it was lonely] because I moved up there on my own. The kids were in good schools and we didn't really want to take them out.