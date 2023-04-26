Ex-Sunderland, Everton and England midfielder reveals coaching ambitions

Scott retired last year after winning Euro 2020 with England. During her career, the former midfielder turned out for Sunderland, Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa as well as representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games.

Following her retirement, Scott has appeared as a pundit for football games on television as well as winning ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and opening her own coffee shop.

Speaking to Sky Bet’s next episode of The Overlap, however, Scott revealed her coaching ambitions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Former English Footballer Jill Scott looks on during the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

“Coaching is a big passion of mine – I love coaching. I even did a grassroots session the other day and I had little six-year-olds checking their shoulder before receiving the ball, and I just get a real buzz out of helping people.

“I’m going to be doing a bit of coaching at Manchester City, it got blew up a bit as if I’m going to be Pep Guardiola’s assistant. That’s the media world that we’re living in. It’s going to be coaching girls and boy's academy.

