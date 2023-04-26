News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Ex-Sunderland, Everton and England midfielder reveals coaching ambitions

Former Sunderland star Jill Scott has revealed her coaching ambitions following her retirement last year.

By James Copley
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Scott retired last year after winning Euro 2020 with England. During her career, the former midfielder turned out for Sunderland, Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa as well as representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games.

Following her retirement, Scott has appeared as a pundit for football games on television as well as winning ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and opening her own coffee shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Sky Bet’s next episode of The Overlap, however, Scott revealed her coaching ambitions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Former English Footballer Jill Scott looks on during the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Former English Footballer Jill Scott looks on during the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Former English Footballer Jill Scott looks on during the Shields vs Marshall Boxxer fight night which is the first women's only boxing card in the UK at The O2 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“Coaching is a big passion of mine – I love coaching. I even did a grassroots session the other day and I had little six-year-olds checking their shoulder before receiving the ball, and I just get a real buzz out of helping people.

“I’m going to be doing a bit of coaching at Manchester City, it got blew up a bit as if I’m going to be Pep Guardiola’s assistant. That’s the media world that we’re living in. It’s going to be coaching girls and boy's academy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In terms of the detail that Man City provide, it’s so interesting for me. It opened this whole new world of football and that was at the age of 26. I’m excited about that, I’m obsessed with passing drills. Sometimes I’ll sit around on a Friday night watching old Bayern Munich passing drills on YouTube, looking at bits of detail. I know that’s my passion but I’m not ready yet to go into a full schedule of football.”

Related topics:SunderlandEvertonEnglandManchester CityAston VillaGreat BritainITV