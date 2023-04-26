Ex-Sunderland, Everton and England midfielder reveals coaching ambitions
Former Sunderland star Jill Scott has revealed her coaching ambitions following her retirement last year.
Scott retired last year after winning Euro 2020 with England. During her career, the former midfielder turned out for Sunderland, Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa as well as representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games.
Following her retirement, Scott has appeared as a pundit for football games on television as well as winning ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and opening her own coffee shop.
Speaking to Sky Bet’s next episode of The Overlap, however, Scott revealed her coaching ambitions.
“Coaching is a big passion of mine – I love coaching. I even did a grassroots session the other day and I had little six-year-olds checking their shoulder before receiving the ball, and I just get a real buzz out of helping people.
“I’m going to be doing a bit of coaching at Manchester City, it got blew up a bit as if I’m going to be Pep Guardiola’s assistant. That’s the media world that we’re living in. It’s going to be coaching girls and boy's academy.
“In terms of the detail that Man City provide, it’s so interesting for me. It opened this whole new world of football and that was at the age of 26. I’m excited about that, I’m obsessed with passing drills. Sometimes I’ll sit around on a Friday night watching old Bayern Munich passing drills on YouTube, looking at bits of detail. I know that’s my passion but I’m not ready yet to go into a full schedule of football.”