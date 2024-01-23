Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland, Celtic and Everton man Aiden McGeady revealed he has now graduated from university with a Master's in Sports Directorship.

The former Republic of Ireland attacker recently joined Ayr United on a free transfer in 2023 after leaving Hibernian at the end of last season.

After five years on Wearside, which included a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibs during the 2022-23 season but made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.

However, the 37-year-old joined Ayr United during the summer, linking up with former Sunderland teammate Chris Maguire. McGeady, who was once bought by Spartak Moscow from Celtic for a whopping £9.5million, signed a two-year contract and also took the role of technical manager while continuing his studies.

McGeady stated on LinkedIn: "Excited to share that I graduated with a Master's in Sports Directorship yesterday! The past two years have been an incredible journey that challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and broaden my perspective on football and my future steps. The learnings from this course have massively helped me manage my current role.