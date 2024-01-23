Ex-Sunderland, Everton and Celtic man graduates with Master's degree in Sports Directorship
Former Sunderland man Aiden McGeady has now graduated with a Master's in Sports Directorship.
Former Sunderland, Celtic and Everton man Aiden McGeady revealed he has now graduated from university with a Master's in Sports Directorship.
The former Republic of Ireland attacker recently joined Ayr United on a free transfer in 2023 after leaving Hibernian at the end of last season.
After five years on Wearside, which included a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibs during the 2022-23 season but made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.
However, the 37-year-old joined Ayr United during the summer, linking up with former Sunderland teammate Chris Maguire. McGeady, who was once bought by Spartak Moscow from Celtic for a whopping £9.5million, signed a two-year contract and also took the role of technical manager while continuing his studies.
McGeady stated on LinkedIn: "Excited to share that I graduated with a Master's in Sports Directorship yesterday! The past two years have been an incredible journey that challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and broaden my perspective on football and my future steps. The learnings from this course have massively helped me manage my current role.
"I'm grateful to have met some amazing people on my journey and learned so much from them. Congratulations to everyone who graduated with me, and a special thanks to Ian Lawrence, Dr. Nick Halafihi, Prof. Rob Wilson, Robert Marshall, Craig Alcock, Michael Hefele, Geoffrey Gulzar, Sascha Marth, Tom Sutton, Ross Duncan, Samuel Stanton, Gary Holt, Gary Howard, Tony Faulkner Managing Director, and Andy McIntyre for their support and guidance along the way. Looking forward to applying my new knowledge and skills in the future."