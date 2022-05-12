Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United were watched by Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson and several Manchester United first-team at Old Trafford as Hugill and Pye started from the bench.

Hugill replaced Charlie McNeill in the 64th minute, while Pye remained on the sidelines for the win.

It was the 11th time that Manchester United have with the FA Youth Cup after the 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring twice for the Red Devils.

Joe Hugill

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous winning sides include the famous Busby Babes and the Class of 92, the nucleus of which would go on to win the treble with United under Ferguson back in 1999.

A banner reading the “Class of 22" was held up in the Stretford End at full-time, just as it was before kick-off.

Earlier this week, Hugill revealed how he has been receiving tips from Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

He told the Athletic: “I loved being over there (with the senior team) a few times.

"Learning off the greatest player ever in Ronaldo. Cavani too. They are always giving you tips on moving in the box, where you can be, where you don’t want to be.

“You know the stature of the club, they are great players, but you want to show what you can do as well.

“You focus on your training, hopefully you impress. I scored a few goals in training games.”

Hugill became one of the country's most in-demand youngsters when thriving as a 16-year-old in Sunderland’s U23s, and was snapped up for a six-figure fee back in 2020.

Hugill, now 18, trained regularly with the first team under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's group, and played a significant part in pre-season training.

Pye, also now 18-years-old, joined Manchester United at the same time as Hugill in a double deal following their pair’s progression through the ranks at the Academy of Light.