An independent commission initially served Maguire with a £750 fine and a warning, but a successful FA appeal means he has now been served with a six-week suspension from all football activities.

That suspension has been backdated to November, meaning the 34-year-old is now free to resume his playing career with the former Sunderland man returning to Scotland after his stint at Hartlepool United was cut short due to the issues surrounding the FA investigation.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Lincoln player Chris Maguire (l) celebrates his hat trick goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A statement on Ayr’s social media said: “The Club are delighted to announce the signing of forward and free agent, Chris Maguire on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. Welcome to Somerset Park, Chris!”

After leaving Sunderland, Maguire joined Lincoln City ahead of the 2021-22 season but the pair parted company by mutual consent after the initial FA charges. Those included alleged breaches in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns when Maguire played for Sunderland.

The 33-year-old netted five times in 39 appearances in all competitions for Lincoln City with three of those goals coming on his return to the Stadium of Light in League One last season.