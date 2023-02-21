Ex-Sunderland, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday attacker signs for promotion chasers
Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United man Chris Maguire has found himself a new club.
Maguire was recently cleared to return to football following the conclusion of an FA investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules but has now signed with Ayr United, who are chasing promotion in Scottish Championship.
An independent commission initially served Maguire with a £750 fine and a warning, but a successful FA appeal means he has now been served with a six-week suspension from all football activities.
That suspension has been backdated to November, meaning the 34-year-old is now free to resume his playing career with the former Sunderland man returning to Scotland after his stint at Hartlepool United was cut short due to the issues surrounding the FA investigation.
A statement on Ayr’s social media said: “The Club are delighted to announce the signing of forward and free agent, Chris Maguire on a short-term deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. Welcome to Somerset Park, Chris!”
After leaving Sunderland, Maguire joined Lincoln City ahead of the 2021-22 season but the pair parted company by mutual consent after the initial FA charges. Those included alleged breaches in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns when Maguire played for Sunderland.
The 33-year-old netted five times in 39 appearances in all competitions for Lincoln City with three of those goals coming on his return to the Stadium of Light in League One last season.
The former Scotland international scored 28 times in 125 appearances while with Sunderland from 2018 to 2021.