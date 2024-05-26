Ex-Sunderland, Derby County and Barnsley man in running for EFL job after recent sacking
Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is a contender for the Cheltenham Town job, according to reports.
The 42-year-old managed Sunderland between December 2020 and January 2022 winning the Papa John's Trophy but failing to win promotion with the Wearsiders. Johnson was replaced by Alex Neil at the Academy of Light after his sacking.
The former Sunderland head coach took the reigns at Easter Road back in May 2022 after being relieved from his duties on Wearside but only lasted until August 2023 in Scotland before once again being relieved of his duties.
A spell at Fleetwood Town followed for Johnson, where he lasted 14 months before once again being sacked. Johnson - who played for Derby County and Bristol City - is now being linked with a move to Cheltenham Town, who have just been relegated to League Two.
Following their relegation to League Two, Cheltenham were dealt another blow when Darrell Clarke opted to leave the club to take the reins at Barnsley. They are now on the hunt for a replacement as they look to ensure their time back in the fourth tier is brief.
Johnson announced last March via his LinkedIn account that he was hosting two free coaching webinars to discuss managing a football club. Johnson had previously offered free mentor sessions on his LinkedIn but was overwhelmed with the response and as a result decided to offer two free coaching webinars for coaches of all ages. The two webinars were hosted by Premier League productions producer Rebecca Louise Coles.
