Hume moved to the South Coast from the North East after coming through the Academy of Light for a fee of around £200,000 earlier this year.

However, Hume was sidelined with an injury and missed the latter part of the season as Portsmouth failed to finish in the play-offs under Danny Cowley. The defender has previously explained that he harbours ambitions of fighting for promotion with Portsmouth.

Pompey are next in action against newly relegated Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium, having defeated Peterborough United in their last League One fixture, with the Blues currently second to Ipswich Town in the table and unbeaten in their opening seven games.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Manchester United player Dillon Hoogewerf is challenged by Sunderland captain Denver Hume during the Papa John's Trophy between Sunderland and Manchester United U21 at Stadium of Light on October 13, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hume said via the Portsmouth News: “It’s been a good start but Peterborough and Barnsley are the kind of teams you need to be doing well against, because I can see both being up there come the end of the season.

“So that’s what we’ll be looking to do. I think if we are able to get two positive results at the end of those games, I think it will make it a real positive start to the season for us.

“That is what we were targeting, and, if we can, I think it bodes well for us moving forward.”