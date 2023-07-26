Former Sunderland defender Jordan Willis has been spotted on trial with League One side Shrewsbury Town during pre-season.

The Shrews have just signed Sunderland defender Joe Anderson on a season-long loan and also boast a squad including ex-Black Cats Morgan Feeney, Aiden O'Brien, Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willis left the Black Cats in a playing capacity in 2022 after injury-hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.

Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021-22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club last summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.