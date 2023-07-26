Ex-Sunderland defender spotted on trial at League One club - alongside five former Black Cats
Jordan Willis could join five players with Sunderland connections at Shrewsbury Town.
Former Sunderland defender Jordan Willis has been spotted on trial with League One side Shrewsbury Town during pre-season.
The Shrews have just signed Sunderland defender Joe Anderson on a season-long loan and also boast a squad including ex-Black Cats Morgan Feeney, Aiden O'Brien, Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester.
Willis left the Black Cats in a playing capacity in 2022 after injury-hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.
Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021-22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club last summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.
He featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time. However, the 28-year-old announced that he had left Adams Park at the end of the season and has now been spotted on trial at Shrewsbury Town.