Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international completed a deadline day move to Shrewsbury Town last January.

Flanagan had been mainstay of the side since his arrival from Burton Albion, making 115 appearances for the club across all competitions and playing under Ross, Phil Parkinson and Lee Johnson.

The defender was at the club when the second series of Sunderland ‘Til I die documentary was filmed and broadcast on Netflix production company Fulwell73.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Lincoln player Chris Maguire (r) challenges Tom Flanagan of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Shrewsbury Town’s website, Flanagan revealed how the cameras were at times intrusive and stated that Sunderland’s manager at the time, Ross, fought some battles around filming in the dressing room.

“It was strange because I’ve never done anything like that before as such, but it was really, really intrusive and it wasn’t just your work life, it was intrusive at times in your personal life too.

"I said no to loads of things all the time and I’m fairly private in terms of what I do away from football and also with my family too, so I did find it strange.

"You were thrown in at the deep end and if someone asked now if I wanted to be followed around with a camera every week, I’d definitely say no way, but when the football club comes to you and you’re new and everything like that, it’s on your mind that the guy who wants you to do it is the same guy who is paying your salary which is a big factor.

“It was well made, well-produced, and all the people were really nice – we all got on. We spent so much time together that we built a good relationship with them but again, that’s when they’re at their most dangerous because you might say something you don’t want to say publicly or say what you’re really thinking but that’s what they want, they want to know what you’re really thinking, so it was difficult.

"There were a lot of battles with the manager at the time about filming on matchdays and stuff like that, so we were always getting pulled from pillar to post in that respect but yeah, it was well done and well run, but it was intrusive; that would be my simple assessment.

“It was constant and that was how we got to know the people making it. Most of them didn’t have an interest in football – they were just freelancers – but two of the boys had been on

"The Grand Tour so we’d be asking them about that and then the cameras would be switched on and you had your guard up again. They were there to do a job you know, but it was still good, and it was one of those experiences that you wouldn’t have expected to have.”