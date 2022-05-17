Ex-Sunderland defender delivers Wycombe Wanderers League One play-off verdict

Onuha enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Black Cats in the 2010/11 season, helping the club to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.
Speaking to Sportsmole, he said: "I've only played at Wembley once (for QPR). After we beat Wigan in the playoff semi-final in 2014, I remember feeling real excitement as I was holding the banner saying 'We're going to Wembley'. You realise not everybody gets the chance to do that."
"When you're getting ready for the game and you arrive [at Wembley], you understand the context of the game in terms of going into the next division. But then also, I've spoken with some of my friends like Joleon Lescott and he said, it's only ever a great day if you win. You understand the importance of it because to be at Wembley and lose is awful, I've heard it's literally awful because there's nothing worth celebrating.
Most Popular
-
1
The League One table since Alex Neil’s arrival and where Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth rank
-
2
Sunderland at Wembley: Black Cats request more tickets after selling out 43,960 allocation
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Ex-Black Cats man linked with Wearside return - Wigan, Burton, Lincoln and Portsmouth also interested
-
4
Sunderland transfer news: Midfielder ‘emerges’ as Sunderland and Wigan Athletic target, Portsmouth ‘interested’ in Black Cats star
-
5
EFL confirm stance on VAR in Sunderland's play-off final - and the referees in charge
"You've had all your fans out there. There's the hope of something being at the end of it because you don't play there for nothing, you're not going to play out a draw, there has to be a result on the day and it has significant meaning to it, which is why it's being played at Wembley.
"This is a one-off, this is the opportunity and you can't do anything that either plays into the opposition's hands or plays into not being at your absolute best for that occasion."