Ex-Sunderland defender delivers Wycombe Wanderers League One play-off verdict

Onuha enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Black Cats in the 2010/11 season, helping the club to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sportsmole, he said: "I've only played at Wembley once (for QPR). After we beat Wigan in the playoff semi-final in 2014, I remember feeling real excitement as I was holding the banner saying 'We're going to Wembley'. You realise not everybody gets the chance to do that."

"When you're getting ready for the game and you arrive [at Wembley], you understand the context of the game in terms of going into the next division. But then also, I've spoken with some of my friends like Joleon Lescott and he said, it's only ever a great day if you win. You understand the importance of it because to be at Wembley and lose is awful, I've heard it's literally awful because there's nothing worth celebrating.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Nedum Onuoha of Sunderland beats Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea to score their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on November 14, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

"You've had all your fans out there. There's the hope of something being at the end of it because you don't play there for nothing, you're not going to play out a draw, there has to be a result on the day and it has significant meaning to it, which is why it's being played at Wembley.