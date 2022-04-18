Ex-Sunderland defender announces his retirement

The versatile defender was released by Sunderland last summer after a two-year spell at the Stadium of Light and had been at Fleetwood Town.

Posting on Twitter, McLaughlin wrote: "Unfortunately after 12 years as a professional footballer, I've been medically retired due to injury.

"The last 18 months or so has been an extremely difficult time both physically and mentally."

Former Sunderland defender Conor McLaughlin. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).