Ex-Sunderland defender announces his retirement
Former Sunderland defender Conor McLaughlin has announced his retirement from football.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 2:04 pm
The versatile defender was released by Sunderland last summer after a two-year spell at the Stadium of Light and had been at Fleetwood Town.
Posting on Twitter, McLaughlin wrote: "Unfortunately after 12 years as a professional footballer, I've been medically retired due to injury.
"The last 18 months or so has been an extremely difficult time both physically and mentally."
He added: "I've been lucky to have had the time I've had in the game and thankful to every club that provided me with an opportunity.”