The former Sunderland, Stoke City and Wolves defender has been offered a new deal in the Championship

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth has been offered a new contract by Blackburn Rovers following an impressive season at Ewood Park.

Batth, 34, signed a one-year deal with Rovers in August 2023 and quickly established himself as a key figure in Rovers’ side throughout the season. The experienced centre-back made 37 Championship appearances this campaign, scoring two goals and helping steer the club to a play-off challenge before eventually finishing seventh

The Midlands-born defender, who also surpassed 500 professional career appearances this term, previously enjoyed a successful spell on Wearside. After joining Sunderland in January 2022, Batth made 55 appearances in all competitions, playing a central role in the club’s promotion from League One.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, Batth was named both the Fans' and Players' Player of the Season before moving to Norwich City in the summer of 2023. However, he struggled for game time at Carrow Road, making just 16 appearances before his switch to Blackburn.

Now firmly re-established as a reliable figure in the Championship, Batth’s performances have earned him the opportunity to extend his stay at Rovers. The club have also offered new deals to forwards Tyrhys Dolan and Andi Weimann.

Batth received a warm reception from Sunderland supporters during their Boxing Day clash at Ewood Park. The former Black Cats defender was applauded by the 7,500 travelling fans both before kick-off and after the final whistle, with Batth taking a moment post-match to acknowledge both the away end and the home supporters. Notably, there were no boos from the visiting fans.

