Former Sunderland loanee Jonny Williams has rejected the chance to play for Wrexham following the Welsh club's return to League Two, according to reports.

The Wales international joined the Wearsiders on loan from Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 season but saw injuries limit him to just 12 league appearances.

Sunderland were relegated to League One under Chris Coleman with the action caught on camera for the Netflix docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die. Williams was captured during his recovery from injury and appeared to be struggling with life at the Stadium of Light.

Williams, 29, has just departed Swindon Town following recent stints at Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic but is now reportedly set to join Mark Hughes at Bradford City after snubbing Wrexham.