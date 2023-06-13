News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic man rejects Wrexham for Bradford City - reports

Former Sunderland loanee Jonny Williams has reportedly snubbed a move to Wrexham.

By James Copley
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

Former Sunderland loanee Jonny Williams has rejected the chance to play for Wrexham following the Welsh club's return to League Two, according to reports.

The Wales international joined the Wearsiders on loan from Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 season but saw injuries limit him to just 12 league appearances.

Sunderland were relegated to League One under Chris Coleman with the action caught on camera for the Netflix docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die. Williams was captured during his recovery from injury and appeared to be struggling with life at the Stadium of Light.

Williams, 29, has just departed Swindon Town following recent stints at Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic but is now reportedly set to join Mark Hughes at Bradford City after snubbing Wrexham.

The Sun claim that Williams has also turned down offers from Northampton Town, Notts County and Gillingham. Williams played 37 times in League Two for Swindon Town last season.

Related topics:WrexhamSunderlandBradford CityCrystal PalaceLeague Two