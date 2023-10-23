Ex-Sunderland, Coventry City and Wycombe man makes League Two club debut
Former Sunderland defender Jordan Willis made his debut for Northampton Town in League Two over the weekend.
Willis left the Black Cats last summer after an injury-hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.
Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021-22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club in the summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.
He featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time. However, the 28-year-old has announced that he will be leaving Adams Park.
Earlier this month, Willis signed for Northampton Town on a free transfer and made his debut for the League Two outfit off the bench as his team lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers.
Speaking about the move to Northampton Town, Willis said: "I’ve already been here for a while and it’s going well,” the centre-back told Northampton’s website. “It’s been good to get some training under my belt and meet with the lads. They seem a great bunch and now I’ve signed a deal I can’t wait to get going.
"The club’s in a good place and you can tell that from just one week of training. You can see the quality of the squad and hopefully, I can add to that and help the club progress.”
"I know a couple of the lads. I’ve had two spells with Lee Burge at Sunderland and Coventry and I played alongside Ryan Haynes at Coventry as well. We all came through around the same time at Coventry so it’s been good to see them again.
"I came through as a 17-year-old at Coventry and then continued playing there until I was about 24 before I spent two seasons at Sunderland. I had a good six months at Wycombe last season after joining in January. I managed to play a good few games and now I’m feeling fit and feeling well and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”