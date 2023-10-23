Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland defender Jordan Willis made his debut for Northampton Town in League Two over the weekend - linking back up with two-time teammate Lee Burge.

Willis left the Black Cats last summer after an injury-hit time on Wearside. The defender ruptured a patella tendon during a game with Shrewsbury Town in February 2021 - an injury that kept him out of action for over two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willis remained on Wearside throughout the 2021-22 season as he continued his recovery before departing the club in the summer. In February, he moved to Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He featured nine times in the league, making the starting eleven on two occasions during that time. However, the 28-year-old has announced that he will be leaving Adams Park.

Earlier this month, Willis signed for Northampton Town on a free transfer and made his debut for the League Two outfit off the bench as his team lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking about the move to Northampton Town, Willis said: "I’ve already been here for a while and it’s going well,” the centre-back told Northampton’s website. “It’s been good to get some training under my belt and meet with the lads. They seem a great bunch and now I’ve signed a deal I can’t wait to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club’s in a good place and you can tell that from just one week of training. You can see the quality of the squad and hopefully, I can add to that and help the club progress.”

"I know a couple of the lads. I’ve had two spells with Lee Burge at Sunderland and Coventry and I played alongside Ryan Haynes at Coventry as well. We all came through around the same time at Coventry so it’s been good to see them again.