Ex-Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven responds to Charlton Athletic reports

There had been strong speculation that Methven was set to be appointed as chief executive at the League One club, with some national reports claiming he was being backed by a consortium of Americans and Qataris.

However, Methven has moved to dismiss the reports along with the claim that he is involved with Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, who had been linked with a takeover of Charlton.

“I have seen the speculation linking me with Mohamed Mansour and becoming chief exec of Charlton,” Methven told the South London Press. “In truth, I had never even heard of Mr Mansour, and have no intention of becoming an exec at CAFC or anywhere else for that matter.

Charlie Methven.

“I know Thomas Sandgaard a bit ‐ I met him when Sunderland played Charlton a couple of years back and he had just taken over ownership. A few weeks ago we caught up for the first time in a while, and I advised him to hire some experienced senior execs to run the club. I don’t think that was especially revolutionary advice, but he took it and I recommended a few candidates I had come across during my time in football.”

Methven has set up a company – SE7 Partners Limited with Edward Warrick – who was appointed finance director at Charlton Athletic. That move fuelled speculation Methven could be on his way to Charlton. Methven also worked with newly appointed Addicks chief operating officer Jim Rodwell whilst the pair were at Sunderland.

“Ed Warrick and I were both consultants at Spurs together a few years back. Whilst clearly neither he nor I have the financial wherewithal ourselves to fund a takeover of any club, let alone Charlton, under the right circumstances we would put a few quid in [via SE7 Partners Limited], and if we did then we would do so together.”