Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven was involved as a broker for parties wishing to buy Bristol Rovers, according to reports.

Bristol Rovers have been under near-full ownership of the Al-Qadi family since February 2016 with attempts coming over the years from other parties to purchase the club.

Reports state that Wael Al-Qadi is in advanced talks with a Kuwaiti investor over selling a majority in Bristol Rovers which would see him remain the club's president. However, Bristol Live have also stated that Methven had been involved in matters previously.

Bristol Live state: "Wael Al-Qadi has received a number of offers down the years to purchase Rovers, with most dismissed.

"It is understood that Charlie Methven, the former Sunderland CEO who has known the Rovers president for many years, initially acted as a broker for a number of parties, most notably SE7 Partners who have since completed a takeover of League One rivals Charlton Athletic."

Methven and Jim Rodlwell have been handed roles at Charlton Athletic following the Addicks' recent takeover.

Ex-Sunderland co-owner Methven will perform the role of "sports and leisure industry entrepreneur and adviser" with one-time Black Cats CEO Rodwell named "managing director" at the League One club.

Methven is also a part of Global Football Partners (GFP), the group that has purchased Charlton Athletic, and now owns five per cent of the club. Methven - and his former co-owner Stuart Donald - no longer have any involvement in Sunderland after being bought out in June 2022.