It comes as the League One club appointed Peter Storrie as the club’s chief executive officer.

And in a club statement Charlton confirmed there has been “an end to takeover talks with a group led by Charlie Methven”.

As a result of the talks ending, Chief Operating Officer Jim Rodwell, Technical Director Andy Scott and Finance Director Ed Warrick have left.

General view of the Valley, home of Charlton Athletic. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images).

Earlier this week, former Sunderland co-owner Methven told Sky Sports News that he believes his group had a legally-binding contract for the purchase of Charlton and was still looking to complete the takeover.

Regarding talks with the group led by Methven being over, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: "Following the end of those discussions we’re now looking at our options moving forwards. We’ve had a variety of parties that have been interested in investing or getting involved with the club and we’ll start to look at those options.

“In the meantime though, we have Peter Storrie in place to provide senior leadership and support to Dean Holden and Karen Hills as we look to build on good recent runs, finish the season strongly and prepare for next season.”

Rodwell stepped down as Sunderland’s chief executive officer in February 2021 following Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover at the Stadium of Light and just eight months in the role.

A Charlton club statement read: "Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the appointment of Peter Storrie as the club’s Chief Executive Officer.