Ex-Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and West Ham man joins Phil Parkinson at Wrexham after contract termination
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has signed George Dobson after the pair worked together at Sunderland.
The former Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and West Ham midfielder saw his contract mutually terminated at Hungarian club Fehervar earlier this summer
Dobson made 46 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats after joining the club from Walsall in 2019 but departed the club just two seasons later after being loaned to AFC Wimbledon.
The 26-year-old, who became a Charlton Athletic player for three seasons, concluded a surprise move to Hungary last season despite being a mainstay in The Addicks' side. Dobson made 126 League One appearances in total for Charlton.
Wrexham have now handed Dobson a three-year deal after their promotion from League Two last season as their quick ascent up the leagues continues under their Hollywood owners.
“I’m genuinely delighted. It’s the club in the EFL that everyone wants to come to and when I got the opportunity to join it was exciting," Dobson said. “When I spoke to the gaffer, and he showed his interest it felt like an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.
“I can’t wait to meet all the supporters and hopefully carry on the success of the club and have an enjoyable season,” Dobson concluded.
Parkinson said: “George is a great signing for us. He’s developed really well as a player and is someone we have known about for a while," Parkinson said.
“He plays with real personality; he is a great character to have in the building and he has captained Charlton before. Leadership quality in the group is so important and George will certainly bring that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.