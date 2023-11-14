Ex-Sunderland, Celtic and Everton star steps out of 'comfort zone' to achieve Master's
The former Sunderland, Everton and Celtic man has been keeping busy.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aiden McGeady has stepped out of his "comfort zone" to bag a Master's degree in Sports Directorship.
The former Sunderland attacker recently joined Ayr United on a free transfer after leaving Hibernian at the end of last season.
After five years on Wearside, which included a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibs during the 2022-23 season but made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.
However, the 37-year-old joined Ayr United during the summer, linking up with former Sunderland teammate Chris Maguire.
McGeady, who was once bought by Spartak Moscow from Celtic for a whopping £9.5million, signed a two-year contract and also took the role of technical manager while continuing his studies.
Posting recently on LinkedIn, McGeady said: "I’m delighted to have achieved my Masters in Sports DIrectorship with merit at VSI Executive Education.
"The course took me completely out my comfort zone and without the exposure to many things on the other side of football and sport, I wouldn’t be looking to go down the next career path I’m currently on. I’d like to thank Ian Lawrence for his help and expertise throughout the course.
"I would like to thank Dr. Nick Halafihi for his amazing mentorship throughout the course and on my dissertation. The fantastic module leaders we have had also Prof. Rob Wilson Dan Plumley. This experience has rounded my whole outlook and vision on elite sports. "Thanks also to Andy McIntyre and Tony Faulkner Managing Director and Robert Marshall for their help throughout the duration of the course."