Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have so far concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and, Alex Bass and Jack Clarke and have also secured the long-term futures of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.

Sunderland are understood to have contacted Everton regarding a potential Wearside return for Nathan Broadhead and were thought to have multiple attacking irons in the fire after identifying Khadra and Parrott for potential loan deals this summer. However, both targets have slipped through the net.

But Sunderland are closing in on a loan move for Everton forward Ellis Simms The 21-year-old has two years left on his contract at Goodison Park and made 21 appearances on loan at Hearts in the second half of last season.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray and now Radio pundit, looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park on August 17, 2014 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simms also impressed during a loan spell at Blackpool during the 2020/21 campaign, as he helped The Tangerines win promotion from League One, scoring 10 times in 24 appearances.

But how will Sunderland do in the Championship this season and which teams will challenge?

“I’m optimistic. I think a play-off position isn’t out of the way for Sunderland,” he said of his former club’s chances of Premier League promotion to Betfred.

“You can’t look any further than Norwich. They look strong this season. Dean Smith will obviously want to get himself back into the Premier League as quickly as he possibly can.

“I think you look at Watford under Rob Edwards. Yes, they’ve signed a few foreign players but it just depends whether they can keep hold of their star players like [Ismaïla] Sarr and [Emmanuel] Dennis. If they can do that, they’ve got every chance of bouncing straight back up into the Premier League.

“But I think there might be a couple of surprises in there this season. They’ll be a handful of clubs. Clubs maybe like Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion - I know they’ve signed younger players, got rid of a load of experienced guys so it just depends on what Steve Bruce can do in the Championship.

“But, look, the list is long. I mean look at some of the sides that got promoted from League One - one being my old club Sunderland. They’ve kept the influx of their players. They’ve signed a couple of new signings, and I’m optimistic.

I think a play-off position isn’t out of the way for Sunderland. I think you look at Wigan, they’ve obviously got big backers at the club now. They played some great stuff last season. So they’re the type of sides you look at to finish in those play-off spots. But, again, it’s going to be so intense.