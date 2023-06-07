Former Sunderland coach Steve Cotterill has departed League One club Shrewsbury Town after three years in charge.

The 58-year-old has a wealth of experience in football after playing for Brighton and Bournemouth before managing multiple clubs including Burnley, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotterill was named as Howard Wilkinson's assistant at Sunderland back in 2002 with the pair tasked with keeping Sunderland in the Premiership.

However, it didn't go to plan as Sunderland recorded just two league victories and both Wilkinson and Cotterill were dismissed after just 27 games in charge.