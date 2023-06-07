Ex-Sunderland, Burnley and Portsmouth man leaves EFL club after three-year stint as manager
The latest Sunderland AFC and EFL-related news from around the web with the transfer window set to open next week.
Former Sunderland coach Steve Cotterill has departed League One club Shrewsbury Town after three years in charge.
The 58-year-old has a wealth of experience in football after playing for Brighton and Bournemouth before managing multiple clubs including Burnley, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest and Portsmouth.
Cotterill was named as Howard Wilkinson's assistant at Sunderland back in 2002 with the pair tasked with keeping Sunderland in the Premiership.
However, it didn't go to plan as Sunderland recorded just two league victories and both Wilkinson and Cotterill were dismissed after just 27 games in charge.
Shrewsbury Town's statement following the club's decision read: "The club would like to place on record their thanks to Steve for all his hard work and commitment during the last two and a half years, taking us from a relegation place in League One to 12th in the table and also for working from his hospital bed during the Covid-19 pandemic."