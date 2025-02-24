The former Sunderland man has bagged himself a new job after leaving the club last summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland first-team coach Anthony Hayes has taken a new role in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The Black Cats appointed Hayes as a coach last season while the club was under the interim stewardship of Mike Dodds after the reign of Michael Beale had come to a premature end. Before joining Sunderland, Hayes previously spent seven years in various roles at League One club Charlton Athletic, including as caretaker for three games in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Hayes left his first-team coaching role at Sunderland to become assistant manager at League Two side Gillingham under Mark Bonner last summer but has since left the club after Bonner was sacked in January this year. However, Hayes has now been appointed as Crystal Palace’s new under-21 assistant coach.

Hayes also enjoyed five years with Brentford’s academy set-up before initially becoming a lead coach at Charlton Athletic in July 2019. The man who brought the Irishman to Sunderland, Mike Dodds, has also since moved on from the Wearsiders. The former Sunderland interim head coach is now managing promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Kristjaan Speakman said at the time of the move: “Although it’s disappointing to lose such a valuable member of staff, this is an incredible opportunity for Mike to take the next step in his career. He’s fulfilled several roles during his time with us to support the pursuit of our ambitions and he has always done so with great professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would not have made the progress we have over the last four years without his contribution. On a personal note, I’ve worked with Mike for over a decade, and I’m delighted that his dedication to his craft has culminated in this opportunity. Everyone at Sunderland AFC wishes him the best of luck at Wycombe Wanderers.”

Dodds added: “After four incredible seasons, my time at Sunderland AFC has come to an end. I would like to thank Kyril and Kristjaan for their trust and support and I depart with a deep respect for their leadership and vision for the Club’s future. I’ve had the honour of working alongside some incredible people, including Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray, who were both fantastic mentors.

“Equally, the Club is in a strong place and I have no doubts that Régis will lead it to even greater successes alongside an incredible group of players, whose unwavering professionalism and desire to improve meant every day was a privilege. Finally, I must express my gratitude to the Club’s fans for their passion and support, which is truly unmatched. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but I leave Sunderland with a full heart and great anticipation for what lies ahead. Thank you for making Wearside feel like home.”