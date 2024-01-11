Ex-Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray reveals recruitment stance at Birmingham City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has been unveiled as Birmingham City boss - and says he expects to have a 'huge impact' on recruitment at the club.

Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland at the start of December following a 15-month spell on Wearside, after guiding the Black Cats into the play-offs last season. He took charge of a Birmingham side with just two wins in their last 15 league games, which led to the Blues parting company with Wayne Rooney.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Mowbray said: "I was enjoying Christmas at home we were planning on going to New York in the new year and a call came, I explored it, I had one or two calls. This was so exciting. The owner phoned me, I don’t know how many interviews he has done but you can’t not be impressed with the enthusiasm, drive and plans he has got.

"I have been in football a long time and Birmingham City in my mind is a big city club, the second biggest city in the country. I understand there are other clubs in the city who are doing well but the opportunity to get Birmingham City back in the big time – here I am trying to help this club on its journey."

He was also asked about his recruitment plans at Birmingham, he said: "I have been talking to Craig and Garry Cook they have been very supportive I will be sitting in all of those meetings. I think I will have a huge impact on the recruitment if I have an identity on how I want to build the team."

He added: "I am not sure it is going to be the January window, it’s more like the summer. We have got to stablilise the football club. I like to give good human beings an opportunity. I talk to them, weigh them up, see if they are still enthused. I do think we will bring one or two in January. But in the summer let’s see what happens. I would like for us to be able to invest and put the foundations down so that we are going to be competitive and compete with those teams who come down."

Birmingham co-owner and chairman of the board, Tom Wagner, told the club's website: “Tony was the standout candidate in our search for a new manager. His knowledge of and passion for the game shone through. He shares our ambition and will bring stability at an important time for our great club."