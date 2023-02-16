Ex-Sunderland boss set for 'talks' with Motherwell alongside Ian Holloway and Grant McCann
Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross is in the frame to take the vacant Motherwell job.
The Scot took charge of Sunderland during their first season in League One but suffered double heartbreak at Wembley after losing in the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final to Charlton. Ross then has stints with Hibernian and Dundee United after departing Wearside.
Ross was sacked during his second season at the Stadium of Light before moving on to Hibs. He reached a Scottish Cup final with the Edinburgh club but missed out on winning it against St Johnstone.
The Scot was then sacked last December after a run of seven defeats in nine league games just 10 days before the team were due to play in the League Cup final before moving to Dundee United.
That was after Rodd rejected the chance to manage his former club Hartlepool United in League Two recently, instead agreeing a two-year deal with Dundee United before his eventual sacking.
Ross, alongside former Blackpool and Crystal Palace man Ian Holloway, are two of the names Motherwell will reportedly speak to with regard to their vacant managerial post. That’s according to The Daily Record.
Holloway has been out of work since leaving Grimsby Town whilst former Hull City and Peterborough United man Grant McCann has also been mentioned with the job with an appointment likely before Motherwell’s next game. McCann left Peterborough United last year to be replaced by Darren Ferguson at the League One club.