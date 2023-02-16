The Scot took charge of Sunderland during their first season in League One but suffered double heartbreak at Wembley after losing in the Checkatrade Trophy final to Portsmouth and the League One play-off final to Charlton. Ross then has stints with Hibernian and Dundee United after departing Wearside.

Ross was sacked during his second season at the Stadium of Light before moving on to Hibs. He reached a Scottish Cup final with the Edinburgh club but missed out on winning it against St Johnstone.

The Scot was then sacked last December after a run of seven defeats in nine league games just 10 days before the team were due to play in the League Cup final before moving to Dundee United.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Jack Ross, Manager of Sunderland AFC looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Bramall Lane on September 25, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

That was after Rodd rejected the chance to manage his former club Hartlepool United in League Two recently, instead agreeing a two-year deal with Dundee United before his eventual sacking.

Ross, alongside former Blackpool and Crystal Palace man Ian Holloway, are two of the names Motherwell will reportedly speak to with regard to their vacant managerial post. That’s according to The Daily Record.

