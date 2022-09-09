Stewart picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough and was replaced by Patrick Roberts in the starting XI.

Head coach Tony Mowbray didn’t have another recognised striker to choose from on the bench, and will now have to alter his side to accommodate Stewart’s absence.

The Scot is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks, following an impressive start to the campaign which saw him score five goals in seven Championship appearances.

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Everton loanee Ellis Simms will be expected to lead the line while Stewart is unavailable, after the Black Cats missed out on signing another striker in the summer transfer window.

Mowbray is also getting to know his new players after replacing Alex Neil as Sunderland’s head coach last month.

And Poyet says expectations need to be managed after a promising start to the campaign.

“Change of coaches is a problem already, change of style from Tony Mowbray is totally different,” Poyet told Midnite.com.

"It will depend on how fit the two strikers are. They lost Ross Stewart in the warm-up, with him on the pitch, they would have won against Middlesbrough. It's a lot of responsibility for Ellis Simms.