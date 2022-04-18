Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane makes management admission

The former Sunderland boss was hotly tipped for a return to the Stadium of Light earlier this year when Lee Johnson was sacked.

Club chiefs at Sunderland spoke with Keane as part of the lengthy interview process.

In the end it was Alex Neil appointed on a 12-month contract and he is now hoping to lead Sunderland to promotion through the play-offs.

Roy Keane. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images).

Keane, meanwhile, has been speaking about his future plans.

In an interview with Jamie Carragher, Keane said: “Recently, I feel that them days are over for me of going back into management. I’m 50 now, I’m doing the TV, I’m obviously labelled as more of a pundit now.