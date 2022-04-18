Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane makes management admission
Roy Keane has admitted that his management days may now be over.
The former Sunderland boss was hotly tipped for a return to the Stadium of Light earlier this year when Lee Johnson was sacked.
Club chiefs at Sunderland spoke with Keane as part of the lengthy interview process.
In the end it was Alex Neil appointed on a 12-month contract and he is now hoping to lead Sunderland to promotion through the play-offs.
Keane, meanwhile, has been speaking about his future plans.
In an interview with Jamie Carragher, Keane said: “Recently, I feel that them days are over for me of going back into management. I’m 50 now, I’m doing the TV, I’m obviously labelled as more of a pundit now.
“I feel like I’m getting my head around, maybe it’s more of a head job, maybe that this is more of the role for me. I can’t see a club giving me a really good opportunity to get back into it.”