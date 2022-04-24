Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane linked with return to management in Scotland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Times state that the ex-Manchester United man has discussed the Easter Road vacancy with his friends.

Hibs are on the lookout for a new manager after Shaun Maloney was relieved of his duties last week after just four months.

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross also had a recent stint in charge with reports suggesting Keane is mulling over the vacancy but ay be put off by the speedy departure of his potential predecessors.

Earlier this week, however, Keane admitted that his management days may now be over in an interview.

The former Sunderland boss was hotly tipped for a return to the Stadium of Light earlier this year when Lee Johnson was sacked.

Club chiefs at Sunderland spoke with Keane as part of the lengthy interview process.

In the end it was Alex Neil appointed on a 12-month contract and he is now hoping to lead Sunderland to promotion through the play-offs.

In an interview with Jamie Carragher, Keane said: “Recently, I feel that them days are over for me of going back into management. I’m 50 now, I’m doing the TV, I’m obviously labelled as more of a pundit now.