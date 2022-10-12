Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane calls West Brom job links "rubbish" on Monday Night Football
Roy Keane has distanced himself with reports linking him with the West Brom job.
The former Sunderland and Ipswich boss was the bookies’ favourite to take over from Steve Bruce following his sacking at the Hawthornes.
"It's bizarre," Keane said on Monday Night Football. "The bookies do play silly games with people. No, I think I've been favourite for a few jobs over the past year or two. It's all nonsense.
"The same for any speculation over the past 24 or 48 hours. Absolute rubbish."
Speaking about the prospect of returning to management, Keane added: "A pit in my stomach tells me to get back in.
"I think I can help players. I'm not going to be quick to give up what I'm doing now. I have a nice life.
"I still have that urge to go back into it. It's hard to shake it off. I might get that opportunity again. If something happens then great, if not life goes on."