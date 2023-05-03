And there are reports he will land a whopping bonus should he steer Leeds to safety in the Premier League, with just four games of their campaign left.

Allardyce is reported to have agreed a basic salary of £500,000 for his four games in charge, with a £2.5million bonus if he can keep Leeds up.

Allardyce has been joined by Karl Robinson, the former Oxford United boss is one of his assistants. Meanwhile, it is reported Robbie Keane will also join as part of his staff.

“I’m stood here in my office overlooking the training ground, the fabulous facilities here at Leeds, excited to be involved again,” Allardyce told TalkSPORT.

“Obviously there’s a tingle that runs through your veins when you take over a football club.

“I know it’s in a lot of trouble. I’ve seen a lot of trouble before and hopefully – I could have done a little bit more time, but four games – hopefully we can make a difference and keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.

“[I was] shocked, I never thought at this, at this stage of the season, there would be jobs offered.

“When the phone popped up with a name that I knew pretty well, I knew who it was straight away. So it took me about two seconds to say yes.

“Karl Robinson [joins]. And hopefully following will be another member of staff, maybe a bit more. We don’t know yet, but certainly Karl at this moment in time.”

Having already removed director of football Victor Orta, the Yorkshire club announced the departure of Spaniard Gracia on Wednesday morning along with his backroom staff.

A poor season at Elland Road sees the club languishing in 17th, and only goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Leeds have lost four in a winless run of five matches and have four games left to save themselves.

A Leeds statement read: “Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge.

“Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

