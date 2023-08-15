Former Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill has made a bold prediction about Sunderland's chances in the Championship.

The Black Cats finished sixth last season under Tony Mowbray before losing in the play-off semi-finals against eventual promotion-winners Luton Town over two legs.

Since then, the division has arguably become stronger with relegated teams Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City joining Sunderland in the Championship.

Despite last campaign's success, Sunderland's 2023-24 season has stalled at the start with the Wearsiders losing their opening two fixtures against Ipswich Town and Preston North End.

However, former Black Cats boss O'Neill believes Sunderland can once again be competitive under head coach Mowbray this season

"Sunderland play really good football," O'Neill said. "Tony Mowbray has gone about things quietly but had an excellent season last year but I felt they lacked a bit of physicality. The fans will be demanding and I think Tony can deliver the play-offs again this year."