News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Ex-Sunderland boss Martin O'Neill makes bold Championship prediction amid Leeds and Leicester competition

Martin O'Neill has made a made a bold prediction about Sunderland's chances in the Championship.

By James Copley
Published 15th Aug 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read

Former Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill has made a bold prediction about Sunderland's chances in the Championship.

The Black Cats finished sixth last season under Tony Mowbray before losing in the play-off semi-finals against eventual promotion-winners Luton Town over two legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then, the division has arguably become stronger with relegated teams Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City joining Sunderland in the Championship.

Despite last campaign's success, Sunderland's 2023-24 season has stalled at the start with the Wearsiders losing their opening two fixtures against Ipswich Town and Preston North End.

Most Popular

However, former Black Cats boss O'Neill believes Sunderland can once again be competitive under head coach Mowbray this season

"Sunderland play really good football," O'Neill said. "Tony Mowbray has gone about things quietly but had an excellent season last year but I felt they lacked a bit of physicality. The fans will be demanding and I think Tony can deliver the play-offs again this year."

Neill was speaking to BoyleSports who provide the latest Championship betting odds

Related topics:Tony MowbrayLeedsLeicesterSunderlandFootball