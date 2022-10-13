Johnson, who left Sunderland last January, was been appointed the new manager of Hibernian last summer, signing a four-year deal at Easter Road.

After his Sunderland appointment, Johnson guided the Black Cats to the Papa John’s Trophy and the play-off semi-finals before losing to Lincoln City over two legs.

The following campaign, the 41-year-old was sacked following a 6-0 thumping away to Bolton Wanderers and was eventually replaced by Alex Neil.

Johnson’s new club, Hibs, suffered a 1-0 loss away from home to Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League earlier this week.

After the game, Johnson explained: "I can't be too displeased with the performance, on the data - percentile wise, it was a win, although it wasn't.".

Johnson also added: "I have really mixed emotions, there's a bit of anger in there - anger with the officials for their performance.

"It is 100 per cent a goal. The far-side linesman was 150 per cent sure - that was what I was told - it was a shove by Elie Youan before it.

Lee Johnson during his Sunderland days.

"We scored a goal that was chalked off, unbelievable. It was a night of fantastic goalkeeping and poor finishing, depending how you look at it.