Ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson's interesting comment after Hibernian's loss to Dundee United
Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has come in for a bit of flack after a comment made after his Hibernian side lost to Dundee United on Tuesday night.
Johnson, who left Sunderland last January, was been appointed the new manager of Hibernian last summer, signing a four-year deal at Easter Road.
After his Sunderland appointment, Johnson guided the Black Cats to the Papa John’s Trophy and the play-off semi-finals before losing to Lincoln City over two legs.
The following campaign, the 41-year-old was sacked following a 6-0 thumping away to Bolton Wanderers and was eventually replaced by Alex Neil.
Most Popular
Johnson’s new club, Hibs, suffered a 1-0 loss away from home to Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League earlier this week.
After the game, Johnson explained: "I can't be too displeased with the performance, on the data - percentile wise, it was a win, although it wasn't.".
Johnson also added: "I have really mixed emotions, there's a bit of anger in there - anger with the officials for their performance.
"It is 100 per cent a goal. The far-side linesman was 150 per cent sure - that was what I was told - it was a shove by Elie Youan before it.
"We scored a goal that was chalked off, unbelievable. It was a night of fantastic goalkeeping and poor finishing, depending how you look at it.
"Tony Watt should have been sent off and booked three times but we will have to leave that to the SFA. Some of our play was superb.”