Nathan Jones was sacked as Southampton manager after a disastrous run in the Premier League which culminated in losing to 10-man Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

A club statement read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club. First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Gus Poyet

Interestingly, ex-Sunderland boss Poyet has been installed as a 25/1 outside shot to take the vacant role at St Mary’s by BetVictor with Marcelo Bielsa the current favourite at 7/2 with the bookies.