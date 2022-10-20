Poyet spent four seasons on the south coast before moving to Wearside in 2013 for two years – and he admits he’d relish a return to Brighton one day.

Poyet told Safe Betting Sites “I would go back to Brighton. They maintained the way of playing.

"They got the new training ground that was being set up just as I left. But yes, an easy decision, because the way that I want to play - Brighton has plenty of those characteristics, so it would be easy.

"Everybody asks me, where was your best experience in football as a coach? The best time is without a doubt at Brighton because I was there for a long time, four years. We were playing the football that I wanted because I was supported by Tony Bloom.

“We were on a path together, and that's the dream as a manager. There are times that a team can be playing okay, maybe even fighting to survive, but there has to be a clear sign that things are going to improve, and there is a base to which you can start adding.”

Experienced Poyet has often been linked with a return to Sunderland as well one day but he has made clear he would love another go at the Brighton job.