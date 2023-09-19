News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland, Blackpool and Leicester City midfielder sacked as manager of non-league club

The former midfielder played for Sunderland netween 2004 and 2007.

By James Copley
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:13 BST
Former Sunderland, Leicester City and Blackpool player Andy Welsh has left his role as manager of Bury FC.

The Manchester-born former midfielder made 25 competitions for Sunderland over three seasons between 2004 and 2007 whilst also enjoying two stints on loan with the Foxes.

Welsh departed the Stadium of Light for Toronto before playing for Blackpool, Carlisle United and Scunthorpe amongst others. Welsh, 40, had been manager of Bury since 2020 but has now been relieved of his duties.

"We would like to thank Andy for his hard work and commitment to the club, the players, and its volunteers over the past three and a half years," a statement on Bury's website read.

"Andy provided outstanding leadership throughout some difficult and turbulent times, not least during a global pandemic when just playing football was a challenge. In addition to winning a league title, Andy quietly helped and supported many volunteers off the pitch when they needed it.

"He more than earned the right to lead the team at Gigg Lane at the start of the season. We can’t speak highly enough about him as a person, and we know many will be extremely sad to see him go.

"Unfortunately, we have decided now is the right time for a change and we wish Andy all the best for the future.

"The under-23s management team of Leon Mike and Stephen Sheil will take charge on an interim basis, with the recruitment process to appoint a new manager to begin with immediate effect."

