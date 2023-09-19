Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland, Leicester City and Blackpool player Andy Welsh has left his role as manager of Bury FC.

The Manchester-born former midfielder made 25 competitions for Sunderland over three seasons between 2004 and 2007 whilst also enjoying two stints on loan with the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welsh departed the Stadium of Light for Toronto before playing for Blackpool, Carlisle United and Scunthorpe amongst others. Welsh, 40, had been manager of Bury since 2020 but has now been relieved of his duties.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would like to thank Andy for his hard work and commitment to the club, the players, and its volunteers over the past three and a half years," a statement on Bury's website read.

"Andy provided outstanding leadership throughout some difficult and turbulent times, not least during a global pandemic when just playing football was a challenge. In addition to winning a league title, Andy quietly helped and supported many volunteers off the pitch when they needed it.

"He more than earned the right to lead the team at Gigg Lane at the start of the season. We can’t speak highly enough about him as a person, and we know many will be extremely sad to see him go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, we have decided now is the right time for a change and we wish Andy all the best for the future.