The Northern Ireland stopper has most recently enjoyed short spells with Coventry City, Swindon Town and Clitheroe but played typically in the Championship for the bulk of his career.

But now the former Sunderland goalkeeper has signed for Wrexham in the National League, linking up with ex-Cats boss Phil Parkinson.

An injury to first-choice keeper Rob Lainton has ruled him out of the remainder of the season, leaving Wrexham in need of cover.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Lee Camp of Rotherham United during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rotherham United and Sunderland at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images)

“It’s exciting. Since finishing at the end of last season, there have been opportunities to get back in but nothing that has taken my fancy,” Camp told Wrexham’s website.

“You can get to a stage in your career where you just sort of plod along but I’ve never been that person. I’ve always wanted to be involved in stuff, add value and contribute, and be a part of something.

“Rob’s misfortune is why I’m here but to come to a football club with aspirations to get back into the EFL, and the excitement and the opportunity to be part of a promotion challenge and a semi-final in the FA Trophy next week… it’s exciting, it’s something you can get your teeth into and it gives you a buzz to get out of bed.

“I’m thankful and grateful for the opportunity. I’ve kept myself in shape and I feel within a couple of days I’ll be sharp and ready to contribute.”

Neither Camp or Parkinson are remembered with much fondness on Wearside.

Parkinson was ultimately sacked after failing to lead Sunderland out of League One and replaced by Lee Johnson.

And Camp was a part of Sunderland’s relegation season from the Championship and cost Chris Coleman’s side dearly with a number of costly mistakes after arriving on loan from Cardiff City in 2018.

On Camp, Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Lee to the club. It was important with the unfortunate injury to Rob Lainton that we brought another experienced goalkeeper in.

“He’s a keeper Lee Butler and I have known well over the years and he’ll be a strong addition to the squad going forward.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.