Johnson, 40, won 41 of his 75 games in charge across all competitions at Sunderland but was dismissed in January following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this season.
During the campaign previous, Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson and led Sunderland to the Papa John’s Trophy final – winning against Tranmere at Wembley – and the semi-finals of the League One play-offs before losing to Lincoln City over two legs.
Reports last month also stated that another former Sunderland boss, Roy Keane, had shown interest in the vacant Hibernian job.
Ex-Cats manager Jack Ross also had a recent stint in charge at Easter Road.
Keane was said to be mulling over the vacancy but was put off by the speedy departure of his Ross and Maloney.
However, it looks like it will be Johnson at Hibs with talkSPORT stating that he is set to be appointed soon.