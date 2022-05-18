Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson, 40, won 41 of his 75 games in charge across all competitions at Sunderland but was dismissed in January following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this season.

During the campaign previous, Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson and led Sunderland to the Papa John’s Trophy final – winning against Tranmere at Wembley – and the semi-finals of the League One play-offs before losing to Lincoln City over two legs.

Reports last month also stated that another former Sunderland boss, Roy Keane, had shown interest in the vacant Hibernian job.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Sunderland manager Lee Johnson applauds the fans wearing a face mask during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Cats manager Jack Ross also had a recent stint in charge at Easter Road.

Keane was said to be mulling over the vacancy but was put off by the speedy departure of his Ross and Maloney.