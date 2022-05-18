Loading...

Ex-Sunderland, Barnsley and Bristol City man set for managerial role in Scotland

Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson is set to take the Hibernian job, according to reports.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 10:04 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Johnson, 40, won 41 of his 75 games in charge across all competitions at Sunderland but was dismissed in January following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this season.

During the campaign previous, Johnson took over from Phil Parkinson and led Sunderland to the Papa John’s Trophy final – winning against Tranmere at Wembley – and the semi-finals of the League One play-offs before losing to Lincoln City over two legs.

Reports last month also stated that another former Sunderland boss, Roy Keane, had shown interest in the vacant Hibernian job.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Sunderland manager Lee Johnson applauds the fans wearing a face mask during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 11, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Ex-Cats manager Jack Ross also had a recent stint in charge at Easter Road.

Keane was said to be mulling over the vacancy but was put off by the speedy departure of his Ross and Maloney.

However, it looks like it will be Johnson at Hibs with talkSPORT stating that he is set to be appointed soon.

Lee JohnsonBristol CityBarnsleyJack RossSunderland