Former Sunderland and West Brom favourite Kieran Richardson has revealed transfer interest from Everton before his move to Wearside.

The ex-Manchester United and England man Richardson joined Sunderland under Roy Keane back when the Black Cats had just won promotion to the Championship in 2007 following a loan stint at West Brom.

The ex-left-back joined the Black Cats later that year and went on to play for Sunderland for five seasons before stints at Aston Villa, Cardiff City and Fulham.

"When I left Man United, I had two strong options on the table. Everton or Sunderland," Richardson exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

"United have a good relationship with Everton... the guys who - I don't want to say can't cut it - it doesn't quite work out for at Man United... you'll see a lot of them got o Everton, and I think that's because of the relationship David Moyes had with Sir Alex Ferguson, and also the clubs being in a similar area, so players don't have to move house and all of that kind of thing.

"But, obviously, I had a great relationship with Roy Keane, and he'd just brought Sunderland up into the Premier League. If he hadn't have got them promoted, I'd have signed for Everton, for sure. The only reason I went to Sunderland was because of Roy. There's no two ways about it; if Roy wasn't the manager, I wouldn't have gone there. I told David Moyes I wouldn't be signing for him, and then that was it, I was signing for Sunderland.

"I didn't actually realise how big a deal it was up there; obviously, I knew the name Sunderland, but until you get there, you don't realise how mad and passionate those fans are. Football is everything for them, up there. I know a lot of supporters from all around the country will say that, but up there, it's a completely different ball game. It's life or death."