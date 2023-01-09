The 62-year-old managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011 and has also enjoyed spells at Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, Hull City, West Brom, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce was dismissed as Sunderland’s manager in November 2011 with the Black Cats in 16th position following a poor run of form which culminated with a 2-1 home defeat to bottom club Wigan four days earlier.

Bruce also took charge of Newcastle United in 2019, lasting until 2021 at St James’s Park during a turbulent time on Tyneside. The former Manchester United captain said that his dismissal was due to his Newcastle United links.

Steve Bruce