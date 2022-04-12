Former Manchester United, Aston Villa, England man Richardson joined Sunderland under Keane back when the Black Cats had just won promotion to the Championship in 2007.

The ex-left-back joined the Black Cats later that year and went on to play for Sunderland for five years,

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five Podcast, he said: “Roy [Keane] was the manager of Sunderland and I had a great relationship with Roy. Throughout my whole career - Sunderland, Aston Villa - I went to Villa because of Roy. A lot of people don’t know that but he was the assistant at the time.

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 27: Keiran Richardson of Sunderland battles for the ball with Steven Caulker of Swansea City during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Sunderland at Liberty Stadium on August 27, 2011 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“I went to Sunderland but could’ve gone to Everton as well, a lot of players who played for Man United ended up at Everton because they’re in the same area. All our houses are in the same area.

"You’ve got Tim Howard, Phil Neville but I decided not to go to Everton, only because of my connection with Roy. They’d just come up into the Premier League as well.”

Richardson then added: “Yeah he [David Moyes was the manager]. He was doing a great job as well. Everton’s a big club but I just had my connection with Roy.