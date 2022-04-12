Ex-Sunderland, Aston Villa and Manchester United and England man talks Roy Keane influence
Ex-Sunderland man Kieran Richardson has revealed how the influence of Roy Keane persuaded him to join the Black Cats.
Former Manchester United, Aston Villa, England man Richardson joined Sunderland under Keane back when the Black Cats had just won promotion to the Championship in 2007.
The ex-left-back joined the Black Cats later that year and went on to play for Sunderland for five years,
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five Podcast, he said: “Roy [Keane] was the manager of Sunderland and I had a great relationship with Roy. Throughout my whole career - Sunderland, Aston Villa - I went to Villa because of Roy. A lot of people don’t know that but he was the assistant at the time.
“I went to Sunderland but could’ve gone to Everton as well, a lot of players who played for Man United ended up at Everton because they’re in the same area. All our houses are in the same area.
"You’ve got Tim Howard, Phil Neville but I decided not to go to Everton, only because of my connection with Roy. They’d just come up into the Premier League as well.”
Richardson then added: “Yeah he [David Moyes was the manager]. He was doing a great job as well. Everton’s a big club but I just had my connection with Roy.
“I’ve always had the respect for Roy as a captain and a person, I always liked what he’s about and I feel like he gets me as well. He would just tell me how it is straight. As a player I needed that.”