Ex-Sunderland, Arsenal, Birmingham City and Sweden ace Seb Larsson opens up on why he's retiring

The 37-year-old midfielder started his career in his native Sweden before moving on to Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Hull City in England.

“It’s been a long career. I have been really happy with it” Larsson told the Sunderland club website. “I have got to experience some fantastic moments over the years, both in England and back home in Sweden lately.

“The time has come. The career is done, we will see what the future holds. It has been sneaking up on me over the last couple of years. I am 37-years-old but physically the body has been coping, he’s been fine. Not really had any injuries.

Former Sunderland player Seb Larsson. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

“Obviously the head is a big part of the body and I’ve felt over the last half a season, it’s a bit more to get to the level I want to be at. Mentally, I have had to fight a bit more.

“My girls have grown up and there are other things I want to experience with them so it just felt like the right time to stop my playing career.”

Larsson added: “I said for each club as a player, I would like the supporters to say and regardless of what they think of me quality-wise as a footballer, he was a guy that gave his all. He wore his heart on his sleeve and that’s what I have tried to do throughout my career. Hopefully that is the way people see me.”

Larsson made a handful of Premier League and cup appearances for the Gunners before moving to Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 205 appearances for the Midlands outfit, Larsson moved on following the club’s relegation to the Championship, joining Sunderland in the same window as his teammate Craig Gardner under Steve Bruce.

203 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats followed, with Larsson part of some memorable moments. The midfielder scored a stunning goal against Liverpool on his debut for the club and was part of the team that reached the League Cup final under Gus Poyet in 2014.