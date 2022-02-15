During a spell on Wearside four years ago, Vaughan struggled for both goals and form.

The striker struggled for form after joining the club from Bury in the summer, netting just twice in 27 appearances, he would then join Wigan Athletic.

The forward confirmed his retirement last year whilst also confirming that he was doing a sporting directorship degree.

James Vaughan

And now Vaughan has taken up a new role at Prenton Park.

Vaughan told Tranmere’s website: "Having been around the club for two years now and having spoken with the chairman, I am excited about being able to be part of the project going forwards.

"I have always had a good relationship with Micky, both as a player and working with him as part of the team involved in building the current squad over the last six months.’

Vaughan played for 13 different clubs after making his debut for Everton in 2005, including Sunderland, Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City.

On his retirement last year, he explained: "It was a tough decision but I've had a really good career. I just felt the time was right now to hang up the boots.

"I always tried my hardest and managed to get a few goals this season but your mind and body tells you when it's time to call it a day and I feel like I'm at the end of it now. I'm looking forward to the future.

"I love football, it's all I know and I want to be a part of it.”

