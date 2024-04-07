Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland head coach Alex Neil is among the favourites to be appointed as Plymouth Argyle’s next permanent manager.

Neil joined Sunderland in January 2021, taking over from Lee Johnson after the former Fleetwood Town manager was sacked following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers.

Neil guided Sunderland into the play-offs and then to a win against Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the semi-finals, and then a memorable 2-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Neil started last season as Sunderland's head coach but left to join Stoke City back in August, the day before a game, which led to the appointment of Tony Mowbray. Neil was then sacked as Potters manager earlier this campaign after an underwhelming spell.

Plymouth currently have their director of football Neil Dewsnip at the helm on a temporary basis, following their decision to part ways with Ian Foster. The Championship club only recruited Foster in January but his tenure was brought to an abrupt end.

Veteran manager Neil Warnock was reportedly considered for the Plymouth post before Dewsnip was given the reins but has now insisted he is retired. Former Sheffield United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom, who has been linked with the Sunderland job, is also among the favourites alongside Neil.

Neil was also linked with a return to Sunderland following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year with the Scot said to be open to returning to the Stadium of Light.

Last February, The Echo polled 4,766 Sunderland fans on X to gauge the opinion of supporters on the former head coach, with the results showing an overwhelming majority against his return to the Academy of Light.t

We asked the question: Would you be open to his (Alex Neil) return to Sunderland in the summer? Just 12.8 per cent of Black Cats supporters voted yes, with a whopping 87.2 per cent voting no and that they wouldn't welcome the return of Neil to the Academy of Light.