The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving Wednesday at the end of last season, but could be drafted in to aid Rangers’ keeper crisis.

David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh are all unavailable for QPR due to a variety of injuries, after Marshall picked up a hamstring issue against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

According to West London Sport, Westwood is set to ‘undergo a medical on Friday and sign a contract until the end of the season’ at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Keiren Westwood playing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Westwood made 24 appearances for Sunderland between 2011 and 2014 before joining Wednesday.

Goalkeeper latest at Lincoln

Sunderland are preparing to face Lincoln this weekend, with the Imps facing a goalkeeper issue ahead of the match.

Jordan Wright is set to keep his place in goal but, with Josh Griffiths sidelined through injury and Sam Long out on loan, City haven't had a keeper on the bench for their last three matches.

Lincoln were trying to bring in a keeper on an emergency loan deal, yet manager Michael Appleton says that looks unlikely.

“I’d be amazed if anything happens today or before the game tomorrow,” said Appleton on Friday.

“It’s about getting that balance between someone who can come in and deal with the next nine games better than what Jordan would, or bringing someone in who is potentially not as good as the person sitting on the bench.”

Wright on Lincoln test

Lincoln are 18th in the League One table but beat Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in January.

Black Cats defender Bailey Wright is therefore expecting a difficult match at the LNER Stadium.

“Everyone is playing for different things and it is going to be a difficult game,” Wright told SAFC.com.

"Obviously they’re a good side, there are some good footballers, we obviously know that. We’ll go into it with confidence and more focused on us rather than them.

"Of course we give them respect and look at what they do because they are a good side, but like I said before we’ll focus on ourselves really.”

