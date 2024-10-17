Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Chris Turner has revealed he is now working with the League Managers Association.

Turner, now 66, started his career at Sheffield Wednesday before joining Sunderland in 1978, where he would stay for six seasons, making over 200 appearances in all competitions between the sticks for the Wearsiders during his stint.

After his playing days had ended, Turner embarked on a managerial career and twice took charge of Pools between 1999 and 2002 and 2008 and 2010. Turner also managed Sheffield Wednesday, Leyton Orient and Stockport County. Turner is now helping other managers predominately in the North of England in his current role.

“I look after four or five managers with the LMA. I'm an LMA mentor and I go and tour the north mostly, meeting up with my managers,” Turner, who last managed a football club of his own back in 2010 at Hartlepool United, told The Echo.

“I enjoy doing that, so on Saturday afternoons, I have five or six major results to look for with my managers. I take a keen interest in my former clubs as well, Sunderland Wednesday, Manchester United and Leyton Orient. I'm still keen on football.”

Turner also delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s start to the 2024-25 Championship season under current head coach Régis Le Bris. The Frenchman arrived at the club last summer and currently has the Black Cats sitting top of the league heading into this weekend’s clash against Hull City.

“It's a very promising start to the season,” Turner added. “I saw the Sheffield Wednesday game when I was an invited guest there by Monty (Jimmy Montgomery). Very impressive performance, and they've continued to do so. They've been nicking results at times, but it's a confident start.”

“They haven't been what you would call really successful,” Turner added on Sunderland’s 16th-placed Championship finish last season. “But when you go down a youth route, it takes time. Especially when you're playing a young side, it takes time. But when you get there, and you start the signs of being successful, then you become successful, it is well worth the wait.”