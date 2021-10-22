Ex-Sunderland and Sheffield United flop Jack Rodwell on verge of move to Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia
Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell is reported to be on the verge of a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.
The Australian press report Rodwell is in line to land a deal if he can prove his fitness and he is set to head for talks once he’s completed his quarantine.
The central midfielder was a major signing for Sunderland from Manchester City in the summer of 2014 for a fee of around £10million.
But Rodwell struggled to make a consistent impact and as the club dropped into the Championship, he was the only player not to have a wage reduction written into his contract.
It became a source of major contention when he made few appearances in the following campaign as the club were again relegated.
Rodwell made just six appearances, three of which were in the EFL trophy.
A spell at Sheffield United followed and he is now set to move to Australia.
The A-League season is not due to begin until November.