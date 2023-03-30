News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland and Portsmouth striker vying for Premier League honour

Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe and four former Newcastle United players are on a shortlist for the Premier League’s Hall of Fame.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read

Three retired footballers will be honoured this year alongside the 16 previous inductees and Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who became the first managers to take their places in the Hall of Fame this week.

Fans are invited to vote for their three choices for 2023. Les Ferdinand, Andy Cole, Michael Owen and Sol Campbell are on the list along with Geordie Michael Carrick, now head coach of Middlesbrough, and former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Tony Adams, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, John Terry, Yaya Toure, and Nemanja Vidic are also on the shortlist.

All-time record Newcastle United goalscorer Alan Shearer has already been inducted in to the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Eric Cantona.

Jermain Defoe. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).
Les Ferdinand could join former Newcastle United team-mate Alan Shearer in the Premier League's Hall of Fame.
