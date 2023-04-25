The 21-year-old former Sunderland Academy of Light graduate spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Peterborough from Norwich, with both clubs relegated from the Championship and Premier League respectively.

Mumba was rewarded for his progress at Norwich with a new long-term deal last year. The promising player moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Upon his return to Norwich, then-manager Dean Smith was impressed with the former Sunderland man before his eventual sacking and Mumba’s loan move to Plymouth Argyle, where he reached the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley and is on the cusp of winning promotion to the Championship.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Bali Mumba of Norwich City arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Road on December 26, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Speaking about the potential promotion, Mumba said: "It would mean the world, it would mean everything. I feel obviously the fans deserve it, the gaffer (Steven Schumacher) and the staff deserve it, us the players we deserve it with the work we have put in this season.

"It's not by luck to be in the position that we are at. There is a lot of work that needs to be done. We are there because of the work we have put in.

"So it would mean the world. That's something I'm looking forward to doing in the next couple of weeks.

"It's good to have the awards but I'm pushing that to the side and focusing on the bigger goal, which is to get over the line, get promotion and then hopefully some silverware as well."

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher was named the League One Manager of with Season and goalkeeper Mike Cooper also making the League One Team of the Season alongside Mumba.

"It was a good night," said Mumba. "I was pleased that us three - the gaffer, Coops and myself - we all managed to leave with something.

