The former Sunderland man has been released by the National League club following their relegation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch and ex-Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett are among the players released by Carlisle United as the club begins preparations for life in the National League.

The Cumbrians endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign that ended in relegation from League Two. However, there is renewed optimism at Brunton Park following confirmation that experienced boss Mark Hughes will remain in charge next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGeouch, who made 30 appearances for Sunderland between 2018 and 2020, departs alongside Dummett. Dummett had joined Carlisle in a bid to find regular football following his exit from Newcastle, but both players will now be seeking new opportunities ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Also confirmed is the return of on-loan striker Joe Hugill to parent club Manchester United. Hugill, who came through the ranks at Sunderland before being sold, had a brief stint with the Cumbrians during their relegation battle.

Despite the setback of dropping out of the EFL, Carlisle have retained a core group of players, including former Black Cats Elliot Embleton, Stephen Wearne, Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones and Ethan Robson, all of whom bring EFL experience as the club targets an immediate return.

Speaking after agreeing to stay on as head coach, Hughes said: "I'm thrilled to be staying at the club. Since joining back in February, the support I've received from the fans has been exceptional, thank you. I hope to see more of the same next season as we aim for an immediate return to the EFL."

Carlisle chairman Tom Piatak added: “We’re pleased to confirm the extension of Mark Hughes as Head Coach of Carlisle United. Mark brought the squad together during the closing stretch of the season and gave us a fighting chance. His leadership, composure, and connection with the players was clear, and we’re confident in his ability to lead us forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland fans must ignore tone-deaf insults of celebration police after Dan Ballard moment